STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

If Matrix Cellular commits no offence, will not seize their imported goods: Police to Delhi HC

The police told the Delhi HC that as long as Matrix Cellular commits no offence it will not seize the goods they have imported.

Published: 24th May 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The police on Monday told the Delhi High Court that as long as Matrix Cellular commits no offence, like selling oxygen concentrators or other COVID-19 related items at prices which are not legally permissible or are defective, it will not seize the goods they have imported.

The police told the high court that Matrix can get released its goods awaiting customs clearance at the Delhi airport, send some of the samples for testing and can sell its products in the market, but if any of its imported items is found to be defective or if the company is selling them by making false representations or at prices which are not legally permissible, then it will seize such goods.

The company told the high court that it was agreeable to the terms set by the police as it wanted its goods to be taken out of customs to avoid payment of any further demurrage charges.

In view of the submissions by both the sides, Justice Asha Menon disposed of the plea moved by the company to restrain the police from taking any coercive measures like seizure of its oxygen concentrators or other related products it would be importing or has imported in connection with COVID-19 treatment.

In its petition, Matrix had claimed that its import of the concentrators was legitimate and a part of the consignment was stored at businessman Navneet Kalra's restaurant 'Nege and Ju' as it was a "collection centre" from where people could purchase the units without having to crowd outside the company's office.

The company had claimed that due to the increase in number of COVID-19 patients in the city, there were several persons in dire need of concentrators and it was leading to people queuing outside its office.

"Accordingly, the petitioner (Matrix) decided to designate an alternate location as a collection point for the oxygen concentrators and related equipment and it was pursuant to the same, the Petitioner designated a restaurant - 'Nege and Ju'," the petition had said.

It had claimed that the "collection centre" was chosen at Kalra's restaurant as it was centrally located and was accessible by people from all parts of the National Capital Region.

However, on May 5, the police seized all the concentrators at the said collection centre on "baseless and misconceived" allegation that the same was as part of black market operation, it further claimed.

"Thereafter, during the dead of the night, the said police officers arrived at the office of the petitioner and seized the entire stock of oxygen concentrators located therein," the petition had said.

"In view of the same and in anticipation of further prejudicial and coercive action being taken by these police officers against the goods being acquired by the petitioner, similar to that already taken by these police officers in relation to the products previously seized, the Petitioner is filing the present writ petition seeking inter alia directions restraining the respondents (police) from taking such similar prejudicial and coercive action against the products being imported by the petitioner in the future," the company had said in its plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matrix Cellular Delhi High Court Delhi HC
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp