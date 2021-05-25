STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agri laws: Farmers in numbers head towards borders of Delhi amidst COVID crisis

The Morcha said the government is trying to defame the farmers as spreaders of Covid-19, while it could not provide enough beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccination.

Published: 25th May 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 07:55 AM

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait along with farmers in Hisar on Monday.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait along with farmers in Hisar on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In spite of the raging Covid-19 second wave, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have started moving towards the Delhi-NCR borders to mark the completion of six months of protests against the farm laws, which is on May 26.

More than 40,000 farmers will assemble at Singhu Border carrying black flags, said Paramjeet Katyal, spokesperson of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Farmers will also assemble in thousands at Tikri, Ghazipur, Surajpur and other borders.“There is no plan to enter Delhi. Farmers will join in large numbers at these borders  marking six months of protests. They  will celehrate Budh Purnima on May 26 at the borders,” said Katyal.

The Morcha said the government is trying to defame the farmers as spreaders of Covid-19, while it could not provide enough beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccination. “We also appeal to the government that instead of defaming us, they withdraw the laws and enact a law on MSP. Farmers will go back home. The government is intentionally not fulfilling the demand of farmers.”

The SKM’s statement was issued by farmer union leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Hannan Mollah, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Yudhvir Singh, Yogendra Yadav and Abhimanyu Kohar.

