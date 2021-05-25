STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi yet to receive more COVID vaccines for 18-44 group; only private hospitals giving jabs: Atishi

Atishi said that the central government should grant approval for vaccines by foreign firms such as Moderna and Pfizer and ramp up production in India.

AAP MLA Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi is yet to receive more vaccines for the 18-44 age group and only private hospitals are giving jabs to beneficiaries in this category for now, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said on Tuesday.

Delhi vaccinated 54,364 people on May 24.

This is the second day that there were no vaccines for the 18-44 age group, she said.

"Only private hospitals have been vaccinating beneficiaries in this category, that too in smaller numbers," Atishi said.

"Covaxin doses for those aged above 45 have also been exhausted. Around 3.25 lakh Covishield doses are remaining for this category and these can last up to 13 days," she said.

The AAP MLA said that the central government should grant approval for vaccines by foreign firms such as Moderna and Pfizer and ramp up production in India.

