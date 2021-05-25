STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two arrested for black-marketing ‘black fungus’ drug in Delhi

The Saket SHO formed a team to check the information and take necessary legal action.

Published: 25th May 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After oxygen cylinders, concentrators and Remdesivir, the national capital now witnessing a rise in the black-marketing and hoarding of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus. Delhi Police has arrested two persons from Saket area for illegally selling at an exorbitant rate, it said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rajnish Srivastava, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Murtaza Khan, a resident of Delhi. Srivastava deals in trading of medical equipments and ambulance modification, brought these injections from Lucknow and sold them in Delhi at a higher price. His driver Murtaza also helped him in this business, police said.

“On May 23rd, two members of a WhatsApp group ‘Covid Helper’, which helps people in arranging the medicines to needy patients of Covid-19 and black fungus, informed the police that while trying to arrange Amphotericin-B injection for a patient, they contacted a person who was selling this injection at a price of Rs 11,300 per injection which is about 36 times of the MRP,” said a senior police official. 

The complainants alleged that the person has agreed to deliver 20 injections for Rs 2,26,000 to them and they are going to meet him near Max Hospital, Saket to get the injections. The Saket SHO formed a team to check the information and take necessary legal action.  “At about 2pm, two persons called the complainants at Hauz Rani red light near Max Hospital for delivery of the injections. They noticed the police team and tried to run away but were apprehended. We recovered 20 injections from their car,” said the police.

“From preliminary interrogation it is revealed that Rajnish Srivastava has brought  these injections form Lucknow and was trying to sell these injection at a very high price taking advantage of the needy persons during such a hard times of pandemic Covid-19 and black fungus. An FIR has been registered and further  interrogation to find out the source of the drug is being carried out,” said the officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen cylinders black marketing Amphotericin B black fungus Delhi
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp