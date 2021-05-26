STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covishield stock for Delhi's 45 plus age group left for 12 days: Atishi

In a vaccination bulletin issued online, she also said, "Yesterday, only 43,824 doses were administered in total, while the count was over 1.25 lakh or 1.4 lakh per day till recent time".

Published: 26th May 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's stock of Covishield vaccine for beneficiaries in the 45 and above age group is available for just 12 days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday and lamented that for the youth segment, vaccination remained halted for the third consecutive day due to lack of doses.

"For 18-44 age group, we were vaccinating over 80,00 people per day till a few days ago, but now it has totally halted, as we don't have doses for this category of beneficiaries," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator said.

For the 45 and above group, about 2.92 lakh doses of Covishield is there in stock and this can be used for just 12 days of vaccination, while Covaxin stock which was available at a diminished scale till recently, is already exhausted, Atishi said.

On May 25, of the 43,824 doses administered, over 33,000 were given to those getting their first shots and about 10,000 for those receiving their second jabs, she added.

