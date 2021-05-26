STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: TV sting on Amphotericin B blackmarketing lands trio in police net

The main accused offered a TV reporter Amphotericin B medicine at the rate of Rs 64,000 per vial and another medicine Liposomal at the rate of Rs 14,000 per vial.

Published: 26th May 2021 10:47 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A TV sting operation has resulted in the busting of a three-member gang involved in hoarding and blackmarketing Amphotericin B injections which is used to treat the black fungus disease. The accused were selling a single dose at an exorbitant price of Rs 64,000, said the police. 

The main accused has been identified as Rafi (35), an engineering graduate. To earn quick bucks, he started blackmarketing the life-saving drug with his two associates Mohammad Dilshad, a school dropout, and Md Adnan, who  worked at a pharmaceutical company.

According to police, on May 22, Rafi was seen talking to a TV reporter and he promised to provide her Amphotericin B at the rate of Rs 64,000 per vial and another medicine Liposomal at Rs 14,000 per vial.

"The TV reporter along with her team was doing a sting operation on blackmarketing. The accused claimed to the TV team that these medicines were being blackmarketed by the distributors," said DCP South East RP Meena. 

The DCP said following the telecast of the report, the police formed a team and arrested the three accused. "On sustained interrogation, Rafi revealed that he was a volunteer in an NGO that used to refill oxygen cylinders. Rafi and his friend Dilshad used Adnan to procure the injections and sold it on high prices," said the senior police officer. 

