HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea seeking clarity over vaccine order claims after Centre-Delhi discord

The petitioner, Vivek Garg, stated that he has been trying very hard to get himself registered for receiving the first dose of COVID but there is no availability of a slot.

Published: 27th May 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers covid vaccine (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking clarity over vaccine order claims after the Centre-Delhi discord.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Centre and Delhi government to file a reply on the petition and listed the matter for June 4.

A 43-year-old person, who is unable to get his first dose of COVID vaccine, has moved the Delhi High Court stating that as a citizen of Delhi and in the interest of justice he must know that who (the Centre or Delhi govt) is passing on true information to the public and who is making a false statement and misleading the public regarding the vaccination shortage issue.

The petitioner, Vivek Garg, stated that he has been trying very hard to get himself registered for receiving the first dose of COVID but there is no availability of a slot.

"On May 10, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had held a press conference and apprised the public that his government has placed an order for 1.34 crore vaccines and the respondent no 1 has distributed only 3.5 lakhs vaccines in May. In response to that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said no order had been placed by the Delhi government," the plea said.

The plea also stated that being the representatives of the state, the authorities concerned should be accountable to the public at large for their acts. In the present scenario, all the political leaders are making statements which are only for the purpose of blaming the other side.

The petitioner, being a resident of Delhi, is entitled to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and has no concern with disputes between the Centre and Delhi government.

The plea further sought the constitution of a commission comprising retired judicial officers which can decide as to who is passing on true information to the public and who is making a false statement and misleading the public at large. 

