Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 management drugs and oxygen cylinders seized from the hoarders or black marketeers will be used in the Delhi government-run hospitals after determining their genuineness and testing. According to the standard operating procedure (SoP), prepared by the Delhi Disaster Mana g ement Authority (DDMA), for release of seized medicines and oxygen cylinders to facilitate their suitable use, the investigation officer (IO) of Delhi Police will hand over the confiscated stock to directorate general health services (DGHS) after proper verification.

The SoP has been issued in pursuance of the directions of the Delhi High Court. The court, on April 29, had issued orders for immediate release of medicine seized by the police for use in the hospitals. The order came after Kanwal Jeet Arora, membersecretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), moved the court seeking directions for the same instead of keeping impounded medicines and oxygen cylinders as case property.

“The district magistrates will pass the required order for release of seized medicines/ oxygen cylinders without any delay and then the IO, after verifying the genuineness of articles and drugs will hand over the entire stock to the director, DGHS. The official will verify the expiry date of the medicines and the gas and allow distribution among government hospitals,” said a government official, aware of the matter. The SoP has been sent to secretaries of all departments and DMs for compliance.

It will be the responsibility of the IO, who in collaboration with the drug controller department of the Delhi government to check authenticity of the imposed medicines with the original manufacturer. “Whenever any seizure is made of medicines/ oxygen cylinders or like articles by the Police from hoarders/ Black markeeters, the concerned IO shall immediately inform the respective DM about the same.

The IO shall ensure that seized medicines/case property is kept in a refrigerated environment so that the same does not lose its efficacy and become non-usable,” says the SoP. DDMA has also released a list of the authorised laboratories from where the oxygen cylinders can be tested. The IO will need to document the seized stock including photos before releasing them along with the case file that may be required for the court proceedings, as per the SoP.