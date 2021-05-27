STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals

The SoP has been issued in pursuance of the directions of the Delhi High Court.

Published: 27th May 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Covid-19 management drugs and oxygen cylinders seized from the hoarders or black marketeers will be used in the Delhi government-run hospitals after determining their genuineness and testing. According to the standard operating procedure (SoP), prepared by the Delhi Disaster Mana g ement Authority (DDMA), for release of seized medicines and oxygen cylinders to facilitate their suitable use, the investigation officer (IO) of Delhi Police will hand over the confiscated stock to directorate general health services (DGHS) after proper verification.

The SoP has been issued in pursuance of the directions of the Delhi High Court. The court, on April 29, had issued orders for immediate release of medicine seized by the police for use in the hospitals. The order came after Kanwal Jeet Arora, membersecretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), moved the court seeking directions for the same instead of keeping impounded medicines and oxygen cylinders as case property.

“The district magistrates will pass the required order for release of seized medicines/ oxygen cylinders without any delay and then the IO, after verifying the genuineness of articles and drugs will hand over the entire stock to the director, DGHS. The official will verify the expiry date of the medicines and the gas and allow distribution among government hospitals,” said a government official, aware of the matter. The SoP has been sent to secretaries of all departments and DMs for compliance.

It will be the responsibility of the IO, who in collaboration with the drug controller department of the Delhi government to check authenticity of the imposed medicines with the original manufacturer. “Whenever any seizure is made of medicines/ oxygen cylinders or like articles by the Police from hoarders/ Black markeeters, the concerned IO shall immediately inform the respective DM about the same.

The IO shall ensure that seized medicines/case property is kept in a refrigerated environment so that the same does not lose its efficacy and become non-usable,” says the SoP. DDMA has also released a list of the authorised laboratories from where the oxygen cylinders can be tested. The IO will need to document the seized stock including photos before releasing them along with the case file that may be required for the court proceedings, as per the SoP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen cylinders Delhi govt hospitals Covid drugs
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp