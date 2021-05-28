STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP-ruled states opposed COVID supplies' tax-relief proposal: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The GST Council, which met on Friday for its first meeting in nearly seven months, left taxes on COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies unchanged.

Published: 28th May 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that many finance ministers of BJP-ruled states strongly protested the proposal put up by Delhi to make essential coronavirus supplies tax-free.

The GST Council, which met on Friday for its first meeting in nearly seven months, left taxes on COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies unchanged, but exempted duty on import of a medicine used for treatment of black fungus.

"Put up a proposal before GST Council to make COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, PPE kits, sanitisers, masks, testing kits etc tax-free," Sisodia, who is also the Delhi finance minister, tweeted.

"Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala and many other states also did the same," he said.

"However, finance ministers from the BJP strongly protested against it."

During a press briefing after the meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST Council decided to waive the integrated goods and services tax on free Covid-related supplies imported from abroad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp