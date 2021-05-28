Delhi declares Mucormycosis as an epidemic

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday declared Mucormycosis, also being called black fungus, as an epidemic and declared it as a notifiable disease in the state under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Over 600 cases of black fungus have been reported in Delhi, particularly among those who are either infected with Covid-19 or recovering from the viral disease.

As per the government order, Delhi L-G acknowledged the threat arising from the outbreak of ‘dangerous epidemic disease’ Mucormycosis among immune compromised patients, especially Covid-19 patients being treated with steroids and that the ordinary provisions of law for the time being in force are insufficient for the purpose.

“The Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021 shall remain valid for one year from the date of publication,” stated the regulation issued by the health department. The order further stated that all healthcare facilities, government or private, will report each and every suspected or confirmed cases of black fungus to the city health department.

All healthcare facilities in Delhi will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of black fungus issued by the health ministry, it said. “No person or institution or organisation will spread any information or material for the management of Mucormycosis without prior permission of the health department. No person/institution or organisation will use any print/electronic or any other form of media for Mucormycosis without any prior permission from Department of Health and Family Welfare,” the new regulation stated.

The regulations said that any person or institution or organisation disobeying these new norms shall be deemed to be committing an offence under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). About 600 cases of mucormycosis have been reported in Delhi till May 26, with over 200 on May 23, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.