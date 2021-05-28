STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expect COVID care centre in JNU to be operational by July: HC to varsity, Delhi government

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday said it "expected" a COVID care centre to be operational at JNU by July when it next hears a joint plea by the university's teacher and student associations for the facility on the campus.

"It is expected that the COVID care centre would become operational before the next date of hearing (in July)," Justice Rekha Palli said and directed Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Delhi government to file updated status reports on the steps taken by them to set up a COVID facility in the campus.

The observation and direction came after the court was informed by the university that a site for setting up the centre has been identified and communicated to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area as well as the Delhi government who have to now provide doctors, nursing staff and other infrastructure to run the facility.

The Delhi government said it has finalised a COVID health facility at Chattarpur, which is being run with the help of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Delhi government, for being attached to the COVID care centre which would be set up on the campus.

It said its health department was looking into the aspect of assigning doctors and nursing staff for the centre.

On May 13, the court had directed that a COVID care centre be set up inside JNU for immediate isolation of those residents who have tested positive as coronavirus cases inside the campus are "quite high".

The order had been issued by the court after it was told that a COVID Task Force and the COVID Response Team was already working within the varsity campus.

The court was hearing a plea by the JNU Teachers Association, JNU Students Association and two faculty members, represented by advocate Abhik Chimni, claiming that their repeated requests for setting up a COVID care facility were not responded to by the varsity administration.

