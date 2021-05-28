For 4th consecutive day, no jab for 18-44 group in Delhi govt vaccination centres

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the acute shortage of Covid vaccines in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Atishi on Thursday said that due to non-availability of Covaxin, many beneficiaries who already got their first dose couldn’t get the second shot.

She further said several Covid vaccination centres in the national capital have been shut for the fourth consecutive day to due to non-availability of jabs for the 18-44 age group. The MLA said it is very important to vaccinate the youth because as soon as restrictions are removed, they would have to go to offices and travel in public transport.

Atishi releases the inoculation data and gives information about vaccine stock every day on behalf of the Delhi government. The legislator informed that in Delhi, 42 per cent of the people aged above 45 years had been vaccinated, which comes to about 24 lakh.

“With the increase in number of people getting vaccinated, Delhi will be steadily moving towards herd immunity and will prevent the virus from spreading. However, vaccination of 18-44 age group has been closed for the fourth day,” the legislator said.

“All the doses of Covaxin are over for the 45-plus category and 11-day stock of Covishield is available. We would like to again appeal to the Centre to allow WHO-approved vaccines to be imported,” she said adding that for the 45 plus category, about 2.98 lakh doses are left, which include 5,910 doses of Covaxin.