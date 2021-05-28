STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks Centre, Delhi government's stand on PIL for more crematoriums in national capital

Published: 28th May 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 12:20 PM

A relative performs the final rites of the COVID-19 victim, at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to a PIL seeking more electric or CNG crematoriums in the national capital in view of the large number of people succumbing to COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the municipal corporations, seeking their responses to the plea filed by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia.

Aledia, in his petition filed through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, has also sought directions to the authorities to fix uniform charges for cremation at electric crematoriums in the city, as according to the petitioner, the rates range from Rs 500 -- at Sarai Kale Khan -- to Rs 8,800 -- at Lodhi Road.

The petition has also sought a centralised online facility for issuance of death certificates so that people need not travel physically to the local authorities to register deaths. It has also sought that the authorities repair the non-functional electric crematoriums.

Delhi High Court Delhi crematoriums Delhi government CNG crematoriums COVID19
