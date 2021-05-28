STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nodal officers to help Covid-hit judges get proper medical care

The Delhi government has appointed nodal officers for seven district courts to ensure proper medical care for coronavirus-infected judicial officers. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has appointed nodal officers for seven district courts to ensure proper medical care for coronavirus-infected judicial officers.  As per the order issued by the revenue department of the state government, six additional district magistrates (ADM) have been designated as nodal officers for each district court to coordinate and assist the judicial officers to facilitate appropriate medical care for pandemic treatment. 

“All the nodal officers are directed to extend full cooperation to the judicial officers in getting proper medical care for Covid infection,” reads the order issued by divisional commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar recently. The appointments come a month after Delhi government withdrew an administrative order to set up a 100-bed Covid Care facility in a five star hotel for High Court judges, staff and their families.

An official, aware of the matter, said the Delhi Judicial Service Association (DJSA) last week submitted a representation before Delhi’s chief secretary regarding problems faced by judicial officers of district courts in getting appropriate medical care during the pandemic.

In pursuant of a Delhi High Court order, the association among other things requested appointment of the point persons to facilitate the judicial officers. “Considering the request of the DJSA, the ADMs in six districts — South, North, Shahdara, Southwest, New Delhi and Central will coordinate and assist the judicial officers of Saket, Rohini, Karkardooma, Dwarka, Patiala House, Rouse Avenue and Tis Hazari district courts,” said the official. While hearing an application, the high court on May 20 observed that judicial officers are performing an important duty and should be provided preference like frontline workers.

