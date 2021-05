Beg, borrow or steal but pay arrears: Delhi HC to MCD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday said that North MCD Commissioner will have to be present before it on May 31 if the civic body fails to comply with its earlier order to clear salaries and pension arrears of its serving and retired employees.

“You beg, borrow or steal but pay the amounts,” observed a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh and said, “in case the order of April 5 is not complied with by the next date, North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel shall remain present in the hearing.”

The court’s direction came while hearing a plea by Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, through advocate Ranjit Sharma, seeking initiation of contempt against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for not paying pension of retired employees despite judicial orders.

The court issued notice to the North MCD on the plea, asking it to file its reply within two days and listed it for May 31, when other salary matters will also be heard. Advocate Divya Prakash Pande, representing North MCD, said they are in the process of filing status report in the salary matters and they have tried to disburse money for salaries and pensions and have paid the salaries till April.

To this, the bench said, “We are not concerned about it. You beg, borrow or steal but pay the amounts.” The court had earlier also refused to extend time to clear arrears of salaries and pension of serving and retired employees. The court had granted time till April 5 to clear all the dues. With agency inputs