Delhi: Book your bag of hope

By

Express News Service

In the relatively small hamlet of Bhiwadi, which falls within Delhi-NCR, residents have become used to seeing staff from the nearby Treehouse Resort delivering sustenance and hope to those who need both. The Treehouse Bag Of Hope started as an impact initiative by the group to help Covid-19 infected patients and families around here with simple, nutritious, and balanced meals.

As the elderly and unwell needed help and support, the Treehouse kitchen stepped in to serve and deliver. Every morning a team of chefs and servers, all masked and gloved, would prepare and deliver meals in the bags to the Covid- 19 affected households in Bhiwadi. In the past month and a half, Treehouse Hotel has served over 1,500 meals across the town.

Jayant Singh, Managing Partner, says, “We always enjoyed and loved serving with our philosophy of ‘Service Dil Se’, translated to mean ‘serve with your heart and soul’. The hotel business and tourism industry as a whole has been reeling under the sharp blow dealt over the last year and a half. Our company has been feeling the pain too, but more pain was being felt by the team which wanted to work and contribute but did not have any direction.

With the ‘Bag of Hope’ initiative, we have not only contributed to the wellbeing of our community, but also our team members feel empowered and excited to be able to do their bit for their community.” The hotel chain has now also extended this initiative to its guests or anyone who wishes to help and participate, for those who book a room night at any of their participating hotels under the Bag of Hope package on dates of their choice.

This way you not only get a vacation but also get to contribute to the hotel company’s relief effort. Each room night booked by you under the ‘Bag Of Hope’ holiday package would contribute to feeding 50 people in the community. This room night can be availed till December 31, 2022 at any of the Treehouse Hotels across India. “This initiative will extend after lockdown towards causes that have community impact,” explains Singh, concluding, “Post lockdown, we aim to support families from lower-income groups who have suffered blows both financially and emotionally. We also hope to be able to serve our elderly who have suffered long-term effects of the pandemic and will continue to need support.”

