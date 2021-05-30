Delhi Health Minister's officer on special duty succumbs to Covid complications: Sources
Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.
NEW DELHI: A K Rakshit, the officer on special duty (OSD) to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Sunday, sources said.
They said that he was admitted at Aakash hospital in Dwarka.
