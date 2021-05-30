STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Private hospitals selling COVID vaccine jabs but Centre says no stock: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said that COVID vaccination for adults below the age of 44 years will be available in Delhi only from June 10.

Published: 30th May 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Accusing the central government of "negligence and gross mismanagement", Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks.

"Delhi government wants to vaccinate all its youth free of cost. If there are no vaccines for this purpose, how are vaccines available at private hospitals," Sisodia asked, stressing that such facilities were charging around Rs 1,000 per jab.

COVID vaccination for adults below the age of 44 years will be available in Delhi only from June 10 and hence all the government centres are being shut for now, Sisodia said and added that "the crisis is a result of mismanagement by the BJP-led central government".

"The central government told us that more vaccine stock for youth will not be available before June 10. Even after that date, there may not be enough stock to vaccinate everyone. Youths are the strength and energy of our country. The only way to keep them safe is to vaccinate them," added Sisodia. 

The AAP has been accusing the Centre of a "vaccination scam" in recent days. Sisodia, the Nodal Minister of COVID-19, said that while the Centre says there are not enough vaccines, private hospitals are vaccinating young people at high costs.

Referring to the meeting of the GST Council where finance ministers of all states discussed the possibility of making vaccines and other Covid essentials tax-free, Sisodia said, "As the finance minister of Delhi, I proposed to make vaccines and other essential health equipment tax-free."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Delhi COVID vaccination
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp