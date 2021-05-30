Private hospitals selling COVID vaccine jabs but Centre says no stock: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Accusing the central government of "negligence and gross mismanagement", Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks.

"Delhi government wants to vaccinate all its youth free of cost. If there are no vaccines for this purpose, how are vaccines available at private hospitals," Sisodia asked, stressing that such facilities were charging around Rs 1,000 per jab.

COVID vaccination for adults below the age of 44 years will be available in Delhi only from June 10 and hence all the government centres are being shut for now, Sisodia said and added that "the crisis is a result of mismanagement by the BJP-led central government".

"The central government told us that more vaccine stock for youth will not be available before June 10. Even after that date, there may not be enough stock to vaccinate everyone. Youths are the strength and energy of our country. The only way to keep them safe is to vaccinate them," added Sisodia.

The AAP has been accusing the Centre of a "vaccination scam" in recent days. Sisodia, the Nodal Minister of COVID-19, said that while the Centre says there are not enough vaccines, private hospitals are vaccinating young people at high costs.

Referring to the meeting of the GST Council where finance ministers of all states discussed the possibility of making vaccines and other Covid essentials tax-free, Sisodia said, "As the finance minister of Delhi, I proposed to make vaccines and other essential health equipment tax-free."