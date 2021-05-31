STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP, BJP trade barbs over private COVID vaccination centres in Delhi

AAP MLA Atishi on Sunday alleged that Covid vaccines that were supposed to be supplied to the states are being diverted to private hospitals.

Published: 31st May 2021 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

A woman gets jab at a drive-through vaccination centre in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vaccination drives conducted by private hospitals have triggered a political slugfest between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP in Delhi.

AAP MLA Atishi on Sunday alleged that Covid vaccines that were supposed to be supplied to the states are being diverted to private hospitals so that BJP MLAs can “fill their pockets with commission”.

However, the BJP’s Delhi unit said AAP leaders “are campaigning” for highly priced foreign-made vaccines’ manufacturers and every time made “recorded” statements on vaccine shortage when Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India have assured normal supply in the next 10-15 days.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson and MLA Atishi said that the BJP is earning “heavy commission” through private hospitals and a “proof” of this has emerged from Karnataka.

The incident involves BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and his uncle Ravi Subramanya, an MLA in Karnataka, of allegedly making money through vaccines, she said. The Congress has already demanded that an FIR be registered against them and they be removed as MP and MLA respectively.

The BJP leaders have, however, denied the charge.

Atishi claimed that private hospitals and hotels have a huge supply of vaccines and are charging rates ranging from Rs 900 to Rs 1,400.  The state governments which have been inoculating people for free have zero stock available, she said.

The saffron camp, while refuting Atishi’s allegations, has also cited state ministers inaugurating drive-in-vaccination facilities set up by private facilities across the national capital. Incidently, on the same day, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a drive-in vaccination at DLF Avenue Mall in Saket organised by Max Healthcare “wherein people can get vaccinated in the comfort of their cars”, read a statement. 

Last week, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia were seen launching such initiatives by private hospitals.

“AAP leaders say that they want free vaccines but they campaign for import of highly-priced foreign vaccines which no government can provide for free,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Kapoor further said AAP leaders “pretend” to be against highly-priced vaccination centres like malls, hotels and private hospitals. “But every other day we find Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers inaugurating such vaccination centres in the city,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party BJP COVID Vaccines
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp