Delhi Police fines over 1,000 people in a day for not wearing face masks

A total of 1,06,558 challans have been issued by the police from April 19 to May 30, the data showed.

Published: 31st May 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational pupose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police fined 1,080 people on Sunday for not wearing face masks, officials said on Monday.

According to police data, on March 30, 920 people were fined for not wearing masks and 19 for not maintaining social distancing.

On March 31, 1,091 were fined for not wearing masks and 16 others for violating social distancing norms. On Sunday, 108 people were also fined for not maintaining social distancing, the officials said.

"The Delhi Police has issued over one lakh challans to people during lockdown for not wearing masks and violating social distancing etc. We urge people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily and follow Covid appropriate behaviour despite the fact that the cases are declining and the process of unlocking has started," Delhi Police Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anil Mittal.

A total of 1,06,558 challans have been issued by the police from April 19 to May 30, the data showed.

While 90,000 people were fined for not wearing face masks, 15,184 were penalised for not maintaining social distancing, 1,193 for large public gatherings or congregations, 63 for spitting and 118 for consumption of liquor, pan, tobacco etc., it stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 in view of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

