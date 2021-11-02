Delhi schoolboy Tanmay Gupta skipped twin passions to ace NEET

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tanmay Gupta, a student of DPS-RK Puram, scored 100 percentile to jointly become the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 national topper along with Maharashtra’s Karthika G Nair and Telangana’s Mrinal Kutteri.

Gupta, Nair and Kutteri scored a perfect 720 out of 720 in the medical entrance test whose result was announced on late Monday evening. The trio took the NEET exam along with over 16 lakh aspirants on September 12.

Hailing from Jammu, Tanmay did his Class 11th and 12th in DPS with an eye to secure a seat at Maulana Azad Medical College. With his score, the 18-year-old medical aspirant can easily get admission at AIIMS.

Success did not come easy for Tanmay whose parents, Dr Akshay and Dr Shivali Gupta, are both practicing doctors. The teenager disclosed that he stayed away from his two other passions - swimming and watching light-hearted TV programmes - for the last two years to prepare for the entrance test.

Given that three students topped the NEET, a tie-breaking formula may be used at the counselling stage for these three candidates. As many as 12 students were ranked at the fifth position. The NEET this year was conducted in 13 languages with Malayalam and Punjabi being additions to the list of regional languages.

A total of 21 girls — or a little over one-third — four of them from Maharashtra alone, feature among the 60 top rank holders. Announcing the results, the National Testing Agency said that 15 candidates were found using unfair practices because of which their results have been cancelled.

The Directorate General of Health Services will conduct the counselling for 15% all India quota seats, deemed universities, central universities, seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU & AMU. For state quota and other seats falling under the ambit of states, candidates will be required to apply to their domicile states and merit list as per state rules and based on all India rank will be prepared by concerned counselling authorities. Counselling for private medical colleges will also be conducted by the concerned state counselling authority.