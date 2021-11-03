STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No leniency for firecracker ban violators: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

He said that a special vigilance campaign would be run in the border areas of Delhi so that illegally, there would be no purchase, sale, movement and storage of firecrackers anywhere.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government would have a "zero tolerance" to violations of firecracker ban. The Delhi Police and all SDMs would be keeping a close watch on the purchase and sale of firecrackers and its use on the occasion of Diwali, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday.

"In a bid to curb pollution from illegal bursting of firecrackers this Diwali, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed the police and the SDMs to keep a 24x7 vigil. The Delhi Police and SDMs have been instructed to observe a 24-hour vigil to prevent the pollution caused by the firecrackers, with special attention in the border areas of Delhi. In this regard, the DPCC has issued instructions to the Delhi police and SDMs," Rai said.  

He said that a special vigilance campaign would be run in the border areas of Delhi so that illegally, there would be no purchase, sale, movement and storage of firecrackers anywhere. The Delhi government started the 'Patakhe Nahi, Diye Jalao' campaign on October 27.

In an appeal to the citizens ahead of Diwali, Rai said,  "I urge you to celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas. Diwali is celebrated with diyas and pollution is spread by firecrackers. We have to celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, but with the same responsibility we have to stop pollution. This pollution can be stopped only when every citizen of Delhi start contributing towards saving the environment by becoming a pollution warrior."

The Delhi government started the 'Patakhe Nahi, Diye Jalao' campaign on October 27. In an appeal to the citizens ahead of Diwali, Rai said, "I urge you to celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas instead of crackers."

