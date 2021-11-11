Indira Gandhi International Airport gets health accreditation for the second consecutive year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Wednesday announced that the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been accredited in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) programme for the second consecutive year.

AHA validates the airport’s health measures, implement practices that align with guidelines and efforts across the industry, provide reassurance to passengers, demonstrates the airport’s commitment to public health and safety, and grants industry recognition for excelling in safe hygiene practices.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, DIAL implemented several passenger-friendly measures such as promotion of digital transactions and app-based technologies for ordering food, among others. Videh Kumar Jaipuria, chief executive officer of DIAL, said, “We are proud to see the continued recognition received by Delhi Airport in Airport Health Accreditation for the second consecutive year. Delhi Airport has consistently raised the bar in terms of service. During these trying times, it is imperative for airports to garner passenger confidence and revive the faith in flying in which DIAL has been agile and customer centric in its operations.”

As airports worldwide work towards a successful recovery and restart, ACI’s priority remains the health and welfare of travellers, staff, and the public. The industry is committed to protecting public health and is devoting significant resources to enhancing safety standards and improving airport processes, said authorities.