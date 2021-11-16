STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi youngsters call for climate education in curriculum

19-year-old Aniket Gupta - along with Aditya Dubey, Seher Taneja and Dwishojoyee Banerjee - petitioned the government to incorporate climate education in the curriculum of Delhi schools.

Published: 16th November 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

An image from the Young India Challenge Conference

An image from the Young India Challenge Conference. (Photo| EPS)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Aniket Gupta believes in the power of empathy to lead social change. His approach of incorporating practicality in climate education has been recognised globally. Gupta received the Diana Award in 2020.

In September this year, the 19-year-old - along with Aditya Dubey, Seher Taneja and Dwishojoyee Banerjee - petitioned the government to incorporate climate education in the curriculum of Delhi schools. We speak to him about his vision of climate education, his current ventures, and more.

Excerpts from an interview...

On climate education

To respond to climate change, we have to focus on two things: mitigation and adaptation. Mitigation focuses on reducing carbon emissions. Many youngsters are already doing a lot of work to put pressure on the authorities. Adaptation is about how we change ourselves to combat climate change.

To enforce these measures, climate education is substantial. We can encourage young kids to adopt environmentally-conscious changes, unlike adults whose practises have transformed into habits. 

On imparting climate education in school

I first enforced this idea with my friends at school [Lovely Public Senior Secondary School, Laxmi Nagar]. When I read about global warming in class 6, I did not understand it. It was later that I understood the impact it has. By explaining a theory of an issue, we can't expect young people to mobilise against it. Practicality in climate education is important.

Realising this, my friends and I started taking classes - we'd explain key aspects of climate change - to students in school. Later, we started a petition on Change.org [a website allowing people to promote petitions on causes] and now have about 14 thousand signatures.

On launching the Indian Science and Technology Campaign (ISTC)

We did not launch the ISTC [an initiative to explain scientific concepts through practical experiments]; it came together organically. Through ISTC, we seek to build creative thinking. We've been working on preparing and implementing a syllabus for climate education, and have a sustainable toolkit of experiments for teachers to use.  

On The Tale of Humankind

This is an initiative that I co-founded with Seher Taneja to inspire youth leadership. If a young changemaker wishes to start their own organisation or initiative to address an issue, they often do not know how to go about it. We provide them with basic resources to start one and thereby act as a bridge in their journey. 

AIMING TO MAKE A CHANGE

Aniket Gupta, through his 'Indian Science and Technology Campaign' seeks to develop scientific  skills for creative thinking in children. His 'The Tale of Humankind' initiative, along with Seher Taneja, helps to build youth leadership in the country.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diana Award Aniket Gupta Climate change Delhi schools Delhi school curriculum Climate education
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp