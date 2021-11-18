STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Asked to show vehicle documents, man bites Delhi traffic cop's finger

According to police, the traffic police personnel intercepted the accused and asked him to show the documents of the vehicle, following which he started arguing with the ASI.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Police

A senior police officer said Bansal first slapped the ASI and then bit his finger. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Traffic Police in Rohini when the officer asked him for the documents of his vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Piyush Bansal, a resident of Pitampura, they said.

According to police, the traffic police personnel intercepted the accused and asked him to show the documents of the vehicle, following which he started arguing with the ASI.

A senior police officer said Bansal first slapped the ASI and then bit his finger.

A case has been registered at the KN Katju Marg police station under relevant sections and the accused arrested, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp