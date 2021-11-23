STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP government offers free bus service to Central staff

To reduce vehicular pollution on ground, the Delhi government has decided to provide ‘special bus service’ to central government employees.

Published: 23rd November 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi buses

The city government will also be running 1,000 extra CNG-based Paryavaran Buses for the public. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to tackle air pollution and push the public to travel in public transport, the government is planning to provide special bus services to central government officials from various locations to the CGO complex and Central Secretariat.

To reduce vehicular pollution on ground, the Delhi government has decided to provide ‘special bus service’ to central government employees. “With poor AQI, government decided to provide special bus service to central government officials with effect from November 22 to promote the use of public transport,” read the order issued by the DTC. The city government will also be running 1,000 extra CNG-based Paryavaran Buses for the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Bus Delhi Government
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp