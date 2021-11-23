AAP government offers free bus service to Central staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to tackle air pollution and push the public to travel in public transport, the government is planning to provide special bus services to central government officials from various locations to the CGO complex and Central Secretariat.

To reduce vehicular pollution on ground, the Delhi government has decided to provide ‘special bus service’ to central government employees. “With poor AQI, government decided to provide special bus service to central government officials with effect from November 22 to promote the use of public transport,” read the order issued by the DTC. The city government will also be running 1,000 extra CNG-based Paryavaran Buses for the public.