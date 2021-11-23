STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dengue cases on six-year high in Delhi, over 5,000 infected in November alone

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:53 AM

The BBMP took the initiative to spray larvicide to control mosquito larvae and to prevent city from dengue. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases, a total of 7,128 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 20. (File photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The cases of dengue in Delhi this season have jumped to over 7,100, with nearly 5,600 of those being recorded in November alone, the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, according to a civic report released on Monday.

“Nearly 1,850 fresh cases have been logged in the last one week. However, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported,” said an SDMC official.  As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases, a total of 7,128 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 20. On November 15, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases. In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), as per the report.

However, the new cases of dengue are expected to go down by next week as the climatic conditions don’t favour fresh breeding of mosquitoes. Usually, the anopheles and aedes aegypti mosquitoes — known for causing dengue — require temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius for breeding and survival. But, as temperatures drop to about 20°C, mosquitoes become less active as they cannot function.

As per health officials from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency for vector-borne disease data collection, there has been a drop in mosquito breeding metrics and mosquito density significantly. 

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported had crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The official noted by the next week, the figure is expected to go down and late reports of dengue cases by hospitals are a major reason behind such high figures.

