Bara Hindu Rao Hospital doctors resume strike over salary dues

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The resident doctors from Bara Hindu Rao Hospital are to continue their strike as meetings with the management have failed to yield any solution over the issue of pending salaries.

“We had a meeting today where the authorities said that there was a lack of sufficient financial stability to provide salary. It is only with the North Delhi civic body where the doctors haven’t received their DA and arrears. Every year, we have to put up a strike to get our salaries. What is the point of studying so much when we have to leave attending patients and fight for our basic rights,” said Dr. Tanuraj Tyagi, president, RDA, Hindu Rao Hospital.

The doctors had initially scheduled to hold the protest earlier this month but owing to rise in dengue cases, they had decided to postpone it and give the administration more time to come up with a solution over pending salaries.

“This situation doesn’t happen with the SDMC or EDMC doctors, only with north civic body HCWs. None of us feel good to abandon the needy people coming to the hospital but every time we are left with no other choice but to strike. Many of the doctors are facing threats from their landlords as they are unable to pay rent on time. So we have decided to continue till we are getting our salaries,” he added.

Resident doctors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital went on an indefinite strike from Monday over the non-payment of salaries and dearness allowance. Their salaries have been pending for the last two months and DA for five months.