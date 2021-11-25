STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 7,000 Delhi cops to address cyber crime

The home department’s notification on November 17 said it was considered necessary to set up cyber police stations in each notified police district to investigate cybercrime cases. 

Published: 25th November 2021 10:02 AM

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said around 7,000  personnel had been trained in the last three months to handle cases of cybercrime effectively. During a programme by the Indian Women’s Press Corps, Asthana told reporters, “We’ve set up cybercrime police stations in each police district. They will start functioning from December 1.”

Asthana added, “The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit will support them. You will find that the pace of registration and investigation of cybercrime cases will be expedited. We are fully aware that the cases of cybercrime are shooting up with each passing day.”

Asking the public to be vigilant and seeking support from social media platforms for its initiative, Asthana said, “Since the golden hour is vital in such cases, the victim must report the occurrence through cyber helpline 155260 of the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

