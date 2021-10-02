STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court closes 1,108 pending cases against juveniles

There are 795 cases pertaining to petty offences committed by juveniles pending for six months to one year before the six JJBs in Delhi.

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Based on the recommendations of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), the high court has closed 1,108 cases being pursued against ‘children in conflict with law’.

The decision was taken as these cases were pending for more than six months at different Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), which is against the Juvenile Justice Act.

"In all cases alleging petty offences against children/juveniles, where the inquiry has been pending and remaining inconclusive for more than one year, regardless of whether the subject child/juvenile has been produced before the JJB, all such inquiries shall stand terminated with immediate effect," reads the order issued by the High Court.

According to the DCPCR, under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, "The inquiry under this section shall be completed within a period of four months from the date of first production of the child before the board, unless the period is extended, for a maximum period of two more months."

The court has further directed that a formal order closing on all such matters shall be passed by the JJBs in each file within two weeks from the date of this order; and any children/juveniles detained in relation to such inquiries, shall be released immediately without waiting for recording the formal orders.

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu took the  opinion of legal experts on this matter and after conducting an inquiry into the pendency levels of cases at various JJBs, the recommendation was made.

“The stigma faced by the children and the tag of ‘criminal’ when proceedings are being pursued not only adversely affects the mental health of the children but denies them love of their familial and  friends,” he asserted.

There are 795 cases pertaining to petty offences committed by juveniles pending for six months to one year before the six JJBs in Delhi. 

Around 1,108 such cases are pending for more than one year, taking the total to 1,903 cases, the DCPCR said. The remaining cases will be taken up in the next hearing.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC Delhi Delhi Crime
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp