DMRC's new project has 'integrated flyover cum metro viaduct' in North-East Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind both the requirement of vehicular traffic movement and the metro, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working on a unique piece of infrastructure in North East Delhi.

According to the agency, an 'Integrated flyover cum metro viaduct structure' is being built along with a vehicle underpass near Soorghat on the Majlis Park - Maujpur corridor of Phase - IV.

This flyover and vehicle underpass is a part of the proposed elevated road along Yamuna River parallel to the Ring Road between the Signature Bridge and Ring Road near DND. "In this first of its kind, integrated portals would be erected on which a road flyover and a metro viaduct would be placed. While on one side of the portal, the metro viaduct would be placed and on the other side a PWD flyover used for vehicular movement would be constructed," said the DMRC.

On these portals, the road flyover and the metro viaduct will run parallel to each other for a length of around 450 metre, with 21 portals at an average width of 26m and height of 10m. In addition, a vehicle underpass will also be constructed below these portals which will cater for movement of vehicles coming from the Outer Ring Road.

This proposed PWD flyover will run adjacent to the existing flyover which is currently operational from Wazirabad to ISBT. Delhi Metro will construct the portals and the metro viaduct over it and PWD will erect the superstructure for flyover on the already constructed portals in future.

In addition, the underpass will be constructed by the DMRC for traffic movement from the Outer Ring Road towards the Signature Bridge. This underpass will merge with the road on the other side of the Najafgarh drain.