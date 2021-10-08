STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC sends notice to Delhi government, Centre over PIL plea against setting up bio-medical facilities

The HC issued notice to the respondents on the petition, which claimed that the 'request of expression of interest' in the tender document issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is illegal.

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste outside a hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste outside a hospital. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre, Delhi government, and the Central Pollution Control Board on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the setting up two Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBMWTF) in the city. 

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Jyoti Singh issued notice to the respondents on the petition, which claimed that the 'request of expression of interest' in the tender document issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is illegal and arbitrary.

This development was based on the plea filed by International Human Rights Council, and the matter is up for hearing on November 30. 

The petitioner lawyer Suren Uppal has contended that the tender document for the two facilities with the capacity one of 14 tons per day and 32 tons per day, flouts the Bio-Medical Waste Management, Rules, 2016 as it requires a ‘private interested vendor’ to provide the site for setting it up. 

"The CBMWTF is a heavy duty facility that needs to strictly comply with environment protection norms for safeguarding the public health and climate change. Hence, the said activity cannot be delegated to a private entity," the petition said.

