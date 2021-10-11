Pusa bio-decomposer process to start soon 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government from Monday would commence the process of spraying the Pusa bio-decomposer.

On September 24, the Kejriwal-led government started the process of making bio-decomposer solution at Kharkhari Nahar in collaboration with Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa.

“The farmers who demanded spraying of the bio-decomposer solution in their fields will get it done from tomorrow morning. This time the government has made preparations to spray the solution for stubble decomposition for an area of four thousand acres, whereas last year, only two thousand acres was covered” said Rai.

The government has prepared a 10 point winter action plan to control air pollution. A major part is to spray bio de-composer on the stubble so that farmers do not resort to burning.

Every year around this time, stubble burning is done on a large scale in the neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and its smoke has an adverse effect on the air quality at the national capital. As a result of it, pollution levels in the state reach a dangerous level during the winter season.

The Aam Aadmi Party government is providing the farmers the bio decomposer at free of cost. Earlier, the government also submitted a ‘third party audit report’ related to stubble management to the Central Air Quality Management Commission.

The audit was conducted by WAPCOS on the impact of spraying of the Pusa bio de-composer on the stubble. The government plans to curb pollution through these steps.