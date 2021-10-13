STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restrictions off, domestic flights at full capacity from October 18

On October 9, Indian carriers operated 2,340 domestic flights, which is nearly 71% of their total pre-Covid capacity.

Published: 13th October 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From October 18, domestic flights can operate without any capacity restriction, the Centre said on Tuesday. Currently, the domestic carriers can operate only up to 85% (of their pre-Covid services). 

“After review of the current status of Scheduled Domestic Operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel in terms of the purpose specified in the initial order dated May 21, 2020... it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operations with effect from 18-10-2021 without any capacity restriction,” read the order issued by the civil aviation ministry.  

With the gradual decline in coronavirus cases, airports across the country are recording heavy rush. In a bizarre incident last week, many flyers reportedly missed their flights due to long lines of passengers at the Mumbai airport. 

Airlines witnessed around 61,100 departures in September compared to 39,628 in the same month of 2020. The number of departures in the month went higher by 6% as Covid-19 cases saw a decrease.  

Private airlines IndiGo and Vistara welcomed the Central government’s decision. 

