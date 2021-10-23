Rakesh Asthana reshapes Delhi police unit for swift action on traffic violators 

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to make the city roads safer for pedestrians and commuters and strengthen the existing mechanisms for prosecution of traffic violations, the Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthana is re-structuring the traffic unit of Delhi Police. With this, the traffic department will now completely function like the district police with two Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt.CPs), six Additional Commissioner of Police (Additional CPs), 15 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) and 67 traffic inspectors.

Currently, the traffic police unit has one Special CP, Joint CP, three additional CP and six DCP, 12ACPs and 57 traffic circles for traffic management. The traffic unit will function like the local district police that maintain the law and order of the city. Earlier, the senior level officers were given big areas to manage but now with the re-structure, the jurisdiction will be shortened for better traffic management.

“The two joint CPs will be deployed in two zones as Joint CP-I and Joint CP-II (Traffic), having jurisdiction congruent to special CPs Zone-I and Zone-II, six additional CPs (Traffic) will be holding area responsibility equal to joint CPs/Range who will supervise the functioning of 15 DCPs (Traffic), whose jurisdiction will be similar with district DCPs and 67 traffic inspectors will be responsible in the area which will be at par with sub-divisional Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) under immediate supervision of ACPs concerned of the traffic unit,” said Asthana.

The Special CP (Traffic) will look after the overall traffic unit and internal management arrangements.

The main aim behind the major re-structure is to ensure smooth flow of traffic, safe and secure movement of VIPs, foreign dignitaries and free movement of the general public.

“In order to prevent accident, detailed analysis of accidents, nature of accidents, affected areas, affected timings, type of vehicles involved, faulty road engineering have been examined,” said Asthana in the order.

He said, due to limited road infrastructure, traffic regulation during the peak hours has remained a major challenge for the traffic police. Thus, adequate deployment of traffic staff and ground level supervision is the need of the hour. Asthana further directed the officers concerned that orders relating to structure of the traffic unit and the restructuring of systems is immediately required.”

Restructuring of Traffic Department