Delhi to expect better power supply, less outages due to double decker boost

NEW DELHI: In order to increase the power-reliability and reduce local faults in heavily congested areas with space constraints, the Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) commissioned a 400 kVA pillar mounted compact sub-station, scalable to 630 kVA, in Vasant Kunj South Delhi. This is a first of its kind pillar mounted transformer to be installed in the national capital. Besides, 25 more such pillars will be installed in several congested areas.

Besides this, BSES is also installing ‘Double Decker Substations’ in heavily congested areas. It is a 630 KVA substation, which also helps to strengthen the power supply in the congested areas. “Measuring 6.25 sqm vis-à-vis 20 sqm for its conventional counterpart, it also takes much less space than its conventional counterparts,” said an official.

Earlier, BSES had installed Delhi’s first state-of-the-art packaged Electronic House (Electronic compacted switch gear) in Krishna Nagar. It has substantially improved the area’s power supply by adding 36 MVA capacity, catering to the area’s present and future needs, said the official.

The city’s power demand has been mirroring its exponential growth. From 2789 MW in 2002, the demand crossed 7400 MW in 2019 — an increase of over 250 per cent. The demand clocked 7323 MW in 2021.

BSES said that there are many areas across the city where discoms are facing challenges in network augmentation, primarily on account of non-availability of sufficient space for installing and laying new power infrastructure.

“Availability of space remains the most viable solution, for which discoms wrote to various stakeholders. Even though space was made available at some areas, there are still over 1000 pockets, where it remains a challenge,” said the discom company.

