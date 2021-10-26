Approval received for three Delhi metro lines under Phase IV project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Project Investment Board of the Centre has approved three lines of Delhi Metro phase IV measuring over 40 Kms. The total cost is expected to be around Rs 12,586 crore. A senior official said the board under the Ministry of Finance approved the remaining three lines — Rithala-Bawana-Narela (22.91 km), Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (8. 38 km) and Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.37 km) — of the Metro phase IV.

After approval, the proposals would be put up before the Union Cabinet for final nod. Approval of the projects costing over Rs 100 crores fall under the board. Government had given its final approval to all the six proposed corridors in December 2018. But it only approved three priority corridors in February 2019. While work on all three corridors — Janakpuri West-RK Ashram (28.9km), Aerocity-Tughlaqabad (20.2km) and Maujpur-Majlis Park (12.5km) — is going on simultaneously, Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor, is expected to be completed first. However, the project is likely to miss its 2025 target.

In the fourth phase of metro, three interchange stations will come up as part of the first corridor work — Madhuban Chowk (Red Line), Peeragarhi (Green Line), and Haiderpur Badli Mor (Yellow Line). Additionally, the corridor of Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg will have three more interchange facilities at Azadpur (Yellow Line), Majlis Park (Pink Line) and R K Ashram Marg (Blue Line).