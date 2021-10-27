STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi ISIS module case: Charge sheet filed

The NIA had registered a case in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha Islamic State (IS) module and filed a chargesheet against one Mohammed Mufti Suhail and other members of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam.

Illustration used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a case against an ISIS operative in Delhi Amroha Module Case. The probe agency filed the chargesheet before the special court, against an accused Mohammed Shahzad Kamal under section 121 of IPC (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) and 17, 18, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NIA had registered a case in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha Islamic State (IS) module and filed a chargesheet against one Mohammed Mufti Suhail and other members of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, an organisation affiliated to the proscribed organisation ISIS. 

The investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Mohammed Shahzad Kamal was involved in a conspiracy since its initial stage along with other co-accused persons. He was instrumental in arranging and providing funds from Saudi Arabia for the furtherance of terrorist activities of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, said a release issued by the investigation agency.

