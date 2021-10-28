Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital records 11 dengue deaths since January

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to the vector borne disease dengue, the Centre run hospital Safdarjung has so far registered 11 deaths due to the disease. According to sources at the facility, 11 people have succumbed to the deadly disease this year, starting from January 2021 till October.

“The Safdarjung Hospital recorded no deaths in the last 24 hours. The 11 fatalities due to the disease are from the time period of January 2021 till date,” said an official. This figure however contradicts the data provided by the south Delhi municipal body which shows that so far only one death took place this year due to dengue in the city.

Officials from the south civic body said that they are evaluating the probable deaths that may have happened in the city. “It can be true that so far 11 people have died due to dengue at Safdarjung hospital, but not all of them have to be city residents. There is a huge load of patients coming from neighbouring areas. For instance, many people are coming from the Western Uttar Pradesh which is severely affected due to Dengue,” said an official.

“As per our information, the death toll stands at one only. However, we have sought details from the hospital as well others regarding latest figure, if there has been any fatality,” he added. As per the weekly data, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency to release vector borne disease figures, stated on October 16 that one person had succumbed to dengue.

A 35 year-old woman from Sarita Vihar had died at Holy Family hospital by the end of September. On Monday, the total count of dengue cases crossed 1,000 figures, as per the records from the Safdarjung Hospital.