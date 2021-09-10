Gadget Review

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Orbit Sport is a smartwatch that looks and feels premium. I must say that it fits well and has a great strap.

By Express News Service

Asus ROG STRIX G15
ROG aka Republic of Gamers is a fantastic line of gaming-centric laptops with souped up internals and ultra clear screens. I tried out the STRIX G15 over the last few weeks and came away quite thrilled. The Strix range comes with AMD Ryzen processors which run fast and run efficient, loading everything in a flash.

Crossbeats Orbit Sport
The Orbit Sport is a smartwatch that looks and feels premium. I must say that it fits well and has a great strap. Coming to the features; battery life lasted me about eight days with moderate use, voice calling is clear and convenient when you don’t wish to use your phone.

Rs 7,400

Nitecore NPB 4
If you seek a good waterproof powerbank, here’s one of the best. With multiple fast charge ports, IP 68 water resistance, 18W charging and 20000mAh capacity, this is a great offering. 

Netgear Nighthawk XR 1000
The XR1000 is new and operates with a Wi-fi speed up to 5.4 Gbps. Geared toward pro gaming, it enables more users to connect with more devices to stream simultaneously. The router is powered by a triple core 1.5Ghz processor. 

MontBlanc 1858 Geosphere Pink
Montblanc’s incredible new timepiece comes in a glorious pink shade to raise money to fight breast cancer. The watch is part of the Pink Dial project and features a 42mm DLC Titanium case with a fuchsia pink dial and most importantly, is assembled by a female watchmaker at Montblanc. Featuring a manufacture movement, dual time zones and world timer. Bidding starts soon.

Keysmart Cleanlight Air Pro purifier
Portable air purifiers are all the rage in the times we live in, with Cleanlight’s Air Pro working in spaces upto 160 sq.ft. The built in UV-C light kills airborne germs while anion sterilisation tech uses high-density negative ions to purify the air without filters. There’s an AQI monitor built-in and the battery lasts upto 4 hours. It even slots in the cup holder of your car. Perfect! 

