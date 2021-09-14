STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government provides Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of doctor who died during COVID second wave

According to a statement issued by the government, the assistance has been provided to Damia's family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to the wife of Amit Singh Damia, a doctor who lost his life while on COVID duty earlier this year.

Kejriwal met his wife Manmeet Alang at the former's residence. "This is a small gesture of help from our side. We will always stand with the frontline workers. We are proud of Dr Amit Singh's service. We hope this financial aid helps the family of Dr Amit Singh. We will always stand by the family," the CM said.

The assistance has been provided to Damia's family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to a statement issued by the government. Damia was posted as Senior Resident on contract basis in the Department of Anesthesia at the Swami Vivekananda hospital.

While on duty, he had a cardiac arrest attack on May 13 during the second wave of the pandemic. He passed away during treatment at a civil hospital in Haryana. He was performing his duty continuously during the pandemic and served the coronavirus patients with full dedication, the statement said.

He was the sole income earner in his household. He is survived by wife, mother and a child.

