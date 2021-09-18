STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Ashram underpass construction to be completed by November, says Satyendar Jain

Delay in shifting power cables is holding up the project, although nearly 95 per cent work is complete.

The completion of work has been held up as PWD awaits shifting of power cables. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhiites will have to wait for two more months for a smooth ride at Ashram Chowk as the underpass being built with the aim to decongest Mathura Road and Ring Road is expected to be ready only by November.

Delhi’s PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said the problem hampering the completion of the work would be fixed soon.

“The work was running behind schedule due to the delay in shifting of the power cables, which existed where the 16 metre-long ramp is being built. The ramp will be completed by removing these wires in one month and the remaining work will be completed within two months,” Jain said at a virtual press conference.

“All these potholes have been repaired. The work of surfacing roads will also be done after rains stop,” he added.

The Morning Standard had earlier reported that the Public Works Department had been for waiting for the Delhi Transco Limited to shift the power cables crossing through the underpass.

PWD officials said the revised deadline of the project is now November 30.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24, 2019 and it was expected to be completed by June 2020.

However, the project was delayed by the pandemic and shortage of labour following the exodus of migrant labourers.

According to government officials, the Shaheen Bagh protest, which had led to closure of roads near the construction site, the lockdowns and the ban on construction activities due to a rise in pollution levels also impacted the project.

The underpass will cater to people coming from and going towards Ashram, Kilokri and Kalindi Kunj.

Currently, people coming from Kilokri have to travel long till Sarai Kale Khan to take a U-turn and reach Ashram and Kalindi Kunj.

The four-lane underpass is expected to reduce traffic jams on the stretch by 41 per cent. The `128.98-crore project also includes expansion of Ashram flyover to the DND e-way.

