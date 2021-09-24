STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP, BJP war of words over rollback of hike in licence fee for Delhi traders, factories

The AAP on Thursday said that the BJP ‘faked’ the announcement of withdrawing hiked license fees among trade and factory segments.

Published: 24th September 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo| PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP on Thursday said that the BJP ‘faked’ the announcement of withdrawing hiked license fees among trade and factory segments.

“The North MCD hiked the factory licence fees to make it almost 20 times as high as it was. During the pandemic, when everyone is rolling back such fees, they have the guts to increase it a staggering 20 times. Similarly, General Trade Licence fees was increased by 17 to 25 times. On one hand, people are stressed about the loss of business, but they doubled the property tax on commercial properties,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj attacking the BJP. 

The AAP leader had submitted 10 questions seeking accountability for their announcements. On asking whether Factory Trade Licence Fees had been reduced, he was told that the fees hadn’t been reduced.

Similarly, house tax also wasn’t decreased, and neither were any other fees. All the announcements they made have been refuted on paper, added Bhardwaj.

However, the Delhi BJP refuted the AAP’s claims saying the notification to rollback will   be issued next week. 

“NDMC’s general house and standing committee have already approved withdrawal of hiked charges and property tax waiver which are now awaiting notification by administrative wing. Such notifications take a few weeks, likely to happen anytime next week” said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Saurabh Bhardwaj
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp