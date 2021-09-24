AAP, BJP war of words over rollback of hike in licence fee for Delhi traders, factories

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday said that the BJP ‘faked’ the announcement of withdrawing hiked license fees among trade and factory segments.

“The North MCD hiked the factory licence fees to make it almost 20 times as high as it was. During the pandemic, when everyone is rolling back such fees, they have the guts to increase it a staggering 20 times. Similarly, General Trade Licence fees was increased by 17 to 25 times. On one hand, people are stressed about the loss of business, but they doubled the property tax on commercial properties,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj attacking the BJP.

The AAP leader had submitted 10 questions seeking accountability for their announcements. On asking whether Factory Trade Licence Fees had been reduced, he was told that the fees hadn’t been reduced.

Similarly, house tax also wasn’t decreased, and neither were any other fees. All the announcements they made have been refuted on paper, added Bhardwaj.

However, the Delhi BJP refuted the AAP’s claims saying the notification to rollback will be issued next week.

“NDMC’s general house and standing committee have already approved withdrawal of hiked charges and property tax waiver which are now awaiting notification by administrative wing. Such notifications take a few weeks, likely to happen anytime next week” said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson.