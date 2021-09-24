STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INTERVIEW | Was unable to play my real game because of knee injury, says Bajrang Punia

Post his big win at the recently concluded Olympics, Punia spoke about life beyond sports on ShareChat and Moj to inspire the youth to join sports.

Published: 24th September 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ace India grappler Bajrang Punia

Indian grappler Bajrang Punia (File Photo | PTI)

By Farah Khatoon
Express News Service

From a 5-12 loss in the semi-finals of the wrestling championship at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 to an 8-0 win in the 65kg that brought India a bronze, Bajrang Punia showed what he firmly believes in — to accept challenges and move on.

He tells us, “I was unable to play my real game because of a debilitating knee injury. But after losing the semi-final round, it was a ‘do or die’ situation for me. So, I played my natural game and I gave my best shot.”

Post his big win at the recently concluded Olympics, Punia spoke about life beyond sports on ShareChat and Moj to inspire the youth to join sports.

We caught up with the freestyle wrestler to know what gives him strength on and off the ring. Excerpts:  

Olympian Bajrang Punia talks about
his fitness regimen and game plan

What inspired you to become a wrestler and what motivates you?

My father, who used to wrestle in local akharas always wanted one of his sons to be a wrestler. The support from my family inspired me to pursue wrestling. Even today, family support along with constant guidance from coaches and support staff is what keeps me going.
 
From winning at the Commonwealth Games to the Asian Games and now the Olympics; how have you evolved as a sportsman?

I have evolved a lot in these years. From championship to championship, from wins and defeats, every athlete learns a lot. The most important aspect is to accept the challenge and move forward.
 
Is there someone that you look up to in the wrestling arena?

I admire and look up to the US wrestler Jordan Burroughs who has won multiple titles including World Championships, World Cup and the US Open championships, among others. I am also inspired by Hassan Yazdani of Iran, who is also a very good friend of mine. He fights in the 86kg category and is an Olympian and World Champion.
 
What’s your fitness regimen?

My daily training plan is a mix of strength, conditioning and body balancing exercises. The aim of the training is to develop power, strength, agility and endurance. Some of my favourite exercises are bicep curls, battle ropes, skipping, leg presses and rope climbing.
 
Any Bollywood wrestling movie that you love watching?

It has to be Dangal.

