200 private liquor outlets in Delhi get validity notice

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 200 private liquor shops have been served notice by the state's excise department on ending of the validity of their licenses.

As per the new excise policy which is aimed at reforming the liquor business in the city, the trade licenses of around 89 liquor shop owners have been served notice by the Excise department informing them that validity of their licenses will expire on September 30th.

Similarly, 86 notices have been issued to shop owners selling Indian as well as foreign liquor, taking the total to 256. Before the new excise policy comes into effect from November 17th, the current setup of retail liquor is going through an overhaul.

Earlier, the department had issued notices to the same shop owners asking them for any objections to the decision of the government, however, it did not consider extending the license further than the given timeline.

"Objections in this regard were received and examined. However, in the light of purposive and considered decision of the Government to implement the Excise Policy 2021-22, the terms and conditions of the license granted to you are in order to ensure an orderly transition to the new license regime, your request for further extension of license are not considered," said the notice.

The department has further asked the owners to clear out any dues with the government at the earliest; otherwise recovery proceedings will be initiated against them. With festive season around the corner, there is worry about shortfall in availability of liquor owning to a large amount of shops closing down.