Seamless integration of RRTS with other modes of transport in Delhi: Officials

Joshi also reviewed the construction of RRTS Bridge over Yamuna River and Anand Vihar RRTS station site. 

Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). (Photo | nrctc.in)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The work on Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is running smoothly and stations will be seamlessly integrated with other modes of transport, said officials who inspected the progress of the construction work on Sunday. 

Manoj Joshi, Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Chairman along with Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of NCRTC inspected the ongoing construction work of the corridor. 

The visit started from Sarai Kale Khan Station which is a mega transport hub. Joshi was apprised about the multi-modal-integration scheme for seamless movement within all the three RRTS corridors. “RRTS stations will be seamlessly integrated with other modes of transport such as metro stations, bus terminals, and railway stations, wherever possible, through walkways, lifts, escalators and underpasses,” the officials added. 

Joshi also reviewed the construction of RRTS Bridge over Yamuna River and Anand Vihar RRTS station site. Singh talked about how Anand Vihar RRTS Station is being designed for efficient multi-modal integration. He also informed about the four Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), two from Anand Vihar towards New Ashok Nagar and two from Anand Vihar to Sahibabad. 

Joshi also reviewed the Ghaziabad Receiving Sub-Station built for supplying power on the priority section of the RRTS corridor. He inspected the installation of state-of-the-art systems and sophisticated electrical equipment’s. He also inspected the Ghaziabad RRTS station site, which will hold the distinction of being the highest and largest among the 25 stations on this corridor. 

