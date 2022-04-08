Ghazipur slaughterhouse closed for three days, Mayor inspects abattoir

By PTI

NEW DELHI: East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Friday inspected the Ghazipur slaughterhouse in east Delhi which has been ordered shut from April 8 to 10 -- the last three days of Navratra festival.

His office in a statement said, it was a "surprise inspection".

Aggarwal on Tuesday had said that the three-day closure of the abattoir was an annual exercise and "not a new order".

In the Friday's statement, his office said the abattoir is closed for 24 days in a calendar year in view of sentiments of people associated with various festivals.

These days include, birth anniversaries of Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh, Ravidas Jayanti, Ramnavmi, Dipawali, last three day of Navratra, and three national holidays, it said.

The East Delhi mayor claimed that actions will be taken against owners of meat shops if any "violations" are found by the sixteen teams which will be doing rounds.

Aggarwal on Tuesday had stoked a controversy asking traders to keep meat shops closed during Navratra or at least on the last three days of the festival, even as the authorities said “no official order” had been issued in this connection.

Aggarwal had also claimed that during Navratra, "90 per cent of the people do not consume non-vegetarian food."

Aggarwal's comments had draw sharp reactions on social media.