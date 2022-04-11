Political colour on JNU incident

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Political colour got sprinkled over Sunday's clashes erupted on the JNU campus between two groups of students after an alleged altercation ensued on the serving of non-vegetarian foods in the Kaveri hostel's mess. Several students were reportedly injured in the clashes erupted between the Left students and the ABVP.

The students owning allegiance to the Left-wing of ideologies alleged that the attempts were made by the students having association with the ABVP while the students associated with the ABVP alleged that the Left students disrupted a religious ritual on the Ramnavami day.

On Monday morning, Amit Malviya-in charge of BJP's national information department, made a tweet casting doubt over the reelection of CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury as a co-incidence to the violence in the JNU allegedly by the Left students.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said:" Is it a coincidence that on the day Sitaram Yechuri got an extension, comrades in JNU went on rampage, attacked ABVP activists,as if it was a vindication of sorts to see their supreme leader hold on to office to another term? Is Kaveri hostel of JNU their last bastion?.

Meanwhile,the Delhi police have reportedly registered a case against some students and made some of the arrested in connection with Sunday campus violence. The BJP leader tweet is construed to start a political slugfest on the incident between ruling and the Opposition, especially from the Left side giving a political colour to it onwards.