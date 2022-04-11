STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political colour on JNU incident

Several students were reportedly injured in the clashes erupted between the Left students and the ABVP after an alleged altercation ensued on the serving of non-vegetarian foods in the hostel's mess.

Published: 11th April 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of student unions clash in JNU over eating non-veg food on Ram Navami, on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Political colour got sprinkled over Sunday's clashes erupted on the JNU campus between two groups of students after an alleged altercation ensued on the serving of non-vegetarian foods in the Kaveri hostel's mess. Several students were reportedly injured in the clashes erupted between the Left students and the ABVP.

The students owning allegiance to the Left-wing of ideologies alleged that the attempts were made by the students having association with the ABVP while the students associated with the ABVP alleged that the Left students disrupted a religious ritual on the Ramnavami day.

On Monday morning, Amit Malviya-in charge of BJP's national information department, made a tweet casting doubt over the reelection of CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury as a co-incidence to the violence in the JNU allegedly by the Left students.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said:" Is it a coincidence that on the day Sitaram Yechuri got an extension, comrades in JNU went on rampage, attacked ABVP activists,as if it was a vindication of sorts to see their supreme leader hold on to office to another term? Is Kaveri hostel of JNU their last bastion?.

Meanwhile,the Delhi police have reportedly registered a case against some students and made some of the arrested in connection with Sunday campus violence. The BJP leader tweet is construed to start a political slugfest on the incident between ruling and the Opposition, especially from the Left side giving a political colour to it onwards.

