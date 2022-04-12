STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travelator on foot overbridge to connect RRTS and Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi

The distance between the two stations is about 300 metres and hence a FOB with travelator was considered so that passengers can seamlessly travel between the two modes.

Published: 12th April 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamuddin Railway Station for representational purposes| Parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to ease the transit of passengers, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is going to build a 280-metre foot overbridge (FOB) with a travelator between Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) station.

The distance between the two stations is about 300 metres and hence a FOB with travelator was considered so that passengers can seamlessly travel between the two modes. Such a facility will be particularly helpful for elderly, children, women and specially-abled commuters people and those travelling with heavy luggage.

Construction of the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is in full swing. This station is significant as all three priority RRTS corridors (Delhi-Panipat, Delhi-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut) of the first phase will converge here. Interoperability will facilitate the commuters to travel from one corridor to another without any hassle.

Multi-modal integration is central to NCRTC’s planning of the RRTS. The RRTS stations will be seamlessly integrated with the airport, railway stations, metro stations and inter-state bus terminals. They are planned and designed in a way that commuters need not exit the station to move between different modes of transport or between different corridors. This will not only help commuters but also prevent overcrowding and traffic congestion.

To manage traffic and for smooth and orderly vehicular movement in and around the station, traffic integration is being designed to create additional drive-in space for all types of vehicles. Dedicated pick-up/drop-off zones are also being created at the RRTS stations to ensure congestion-free traffic movement. The stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, which will include Passenger Information Display Board (Audio-Video) for real-time information and system maps showing key nearby locations. 

RRTS station work going on 
The construction of the elevated Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is in full swing with piers being erected. The station will have three levels --- ground, concourse and platform. Security, ticketing and other commuter-centric facilities will be provided at the concourse level. The section between Sahibabad to Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023

Ensuring smooth traffic
To manage traffic and for smooth and orderly vehicular movement in and around the station, traffic integration is being designed to create additional drive-in space for all types of vehicles. Dedicated pick-up/drop-off zones are also being created at the upcoming RRTS stations

