Tech corner: Gadgets worth your buck

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 14th April 2022 08:12 AM

Rs 2, 799

By Express News Service

Tagg Verve Connect
Tagg has some slick smartwatches, and the new Verve Connect is a BT calling smartwatch with a 1.7” display and a great price. Packed with numerous features including 60Hz screen refresh rate for smooth scrolling, 280 PPI display, upgraded Heart Rate and SpO2 sensors with IP 68 rating. Verve Connect also provides Female Health tracking, BT 5.0 and a mobile in-app GPS. Available in three colours. flipkart.com

JBL Flip 6
The new Flip 6 is a portable speaker from mighty JBL and comes with IP 67 rating and PartyBoost function. Dual passive radiators, race-track shaped woofer and a separate tweeter ensure thumping quality sound. Available in Ocean Blue and Midnight Black. in.jbl.com

Viewsonic VA2210-MH monitor
Viewsonic’s new VA2210-mh is a full HD monitor designed for both home and office use. It sports a narrow bezel design, built in dual speakers and comprehensive connectivity options. The 22 inch monitor comes with Eye Care tech to eliminate eye strain, while the LED backlight and energy-saving mode are great for long use. The VA2210-mh comes with IPS tech for good colour accuracy and wide viewing angles.  viewsonic.com

